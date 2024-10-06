Nation

Punjab AAP leader shot at during argument with SAD leader

Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy accused Vardev Singh Mann, son of former MP Zora Singh Mann, of firing the shot.
An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was injured after being shot, reportedly by Shiromani Akali Dal leader during a heated argument in Fazilka district, Punjab, reported NDTV.

The injured leader, Mandeep Singh Brar was rushed to the hospital after suffering a bullet injury.

The incident took place outside the block development and panchayat officer’s (BDPO) office, where Brar confronted Akali leaders following their request to clear a file related to a school, which the BDPO declined.

During the altercation, Brar was reportedly hit by a bullet.

Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy accused Vardev Singh Mann, son of former MP Zora Singh Mann, of firing the shot.

The police said they are investigating the case.

