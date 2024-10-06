Punjab AAP leader shot at during argument with SAD leader

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was injured after being shot, reportedly by Shiromani Akali Dal leader during a heated argument in Fazilka district, Punjab, reported NDTV.

The injured leader, Mandeep Singh Brar was rushed to the hospital after suffering a bullet injury.

The incident took place outside the block development and panchayat officer’s (BDPO) office, where Brar confronted Akali leaders following their request to clear a file related to a school, which the BDPO declined.

During the altercation, Brar was reportedly hit by a bullet.

Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy accused Vardev Singh Mann, son of former MP Zora Singh Mann, of firing the shot.

The police said they are investigating the case.