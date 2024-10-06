Tirupati laddoo row: Joint team raids ghee manufacturer in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In a surprise operation, a joint team of food safety officials from Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand swooped down on a ghee manufacturing company in Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, on Sunday.
Sources have revealed that the ghee manufacturing company raided in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, has supplied approximately 70,000 kg of ghee to the revered Tirupati Balaji Temple for preparing sacred 'laddus' (prasad) offered to devotees.
The temple's prasad is revered by millions, making the allegations particularly sensitive. Authorities have sealed the company premises, restricting entry until further notice.
Investigations have revealed that the ghee used in the sacred 'laddu' prasad distributed at Tirupati Balaji Temple was sourced from a company in Uttarakhand.
"The probe has found that the ghee used in the temple's prasad laddus was being manufactured by a company based in Chauli Shahabuddinpur, Bhagwanpur, Uttarakhand," a police source said.
A controversy has erupted surrounding the sacred laddu prasad offered at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh, with allegations of adulteration in the ghee used in its preparation.
Reports suggest that animal fat, including beef tallow and fish oil, was found in the ghee. This shocking revelation has sparked widespread outrage among devotees and prompted a high-level investigation.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has blacklisted the supplier and switched to the Karnataka Milk Federation for future ghee procurement. The Supreme Court has also taken cognizance of the matter.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the allegations, and laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of foreign fats in the ghee.
"The investigation is ongoing," stated Yogendra Pandey, Senior Food Safety Officer. "We have collected samples of ghee, milk, and other materials from the company. A thorough examination of documents will reveal further details." Notably, approximately 70,000 kilograms of ghee had already been supplied to the temple.