Tirupati laddoo row: Joint team raids ghee manufacturer in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In a surprise operation, a joint team of food safety officials from Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand swooped down on a ghee manufacturing company in Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, on Sunday.

Sources have revealed that the ghee manufacturing company raided in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, has supplied approximately 70,000 kg of ghee to the revered Tirupati Balaji Temple for preparing sacred 'laddus' (prasad) offered to devotees.

The temple's prasad is revered by millions, making the allegations particularly sensitive. Authorities have sealed the company premises, restricting entry until further notice.

Investigations have revealed that the ghee used in the sacred 'laddu' prasad distributed at Tirupati Balaji Temple was sourced from a company in Uttarakhand.

"The probe has found that the ghee used in the temple's prasad laddus was being manufactured by a company based in Chauli Shahabuddinpur, Bhagwanpur, Uttarakhand," a police source said.