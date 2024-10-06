Two foreign mountaineers stranded at 6,015 m altitude in Uttarakhand, rescued

DEHRADUN: Two foreign women mountaineers, who were stranded at a height of 6,015 meters on their way to the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, were rescued on Sunday morning.

In a joint operation, the Indian Air Force and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued them.

Officials said that the rescue team located and evacuated the stranded mountaineers late Saturday night, but logistical constraints delayed their transport to Joshimath until Sunday morning.

The mountaineers, Miss Michelle Theresa from the USA and Miss Favgane Manners from the UK, were caught off guard by a rockfall during their ascent, which resulted in their mountaineering gear and belongings falling into the valley.

According to the Chamoli District Disaster Management Office, SDRF teams initiated a ground search operation on Saturday, focusing on the trek's most challenging and risk-prone sections.

Speaking to TNIE, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said, “We established contact with the two missing trekkers late Saturday night, but due to the unavailability of helicopter services at night, we were able to rescue them at 7:00 am on Sunday and bring them to Joshimath.”

An official from the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority said, “The Indian Mountaineering Foundation alerted us, and we immediately swung into action. We notified all concerned parties and requested the Indian Air Force to safely evacuate the stranded citizens.”

SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi highlighted the expertise of the teams involved, stating, “The Indian Air Force and SDRF's joint search and rescue operation was successful due to our team's proficiency in high-altitude rescue operations.” He mentioned that a team of 11 experts was deployed for the mission, operating from an advance base camp at 4,900 meters while the incident site was at 6,200 meters.

Inspector General of Police, SDRF, Riddhim Agarwal said, “SDRF teams worked with complete dedication and promptness in extremely challenging conditions.”

“Despite oxygen scarcity at high altitude and treacherous terrain, our team successfully conducted the search operation in collaboration with the Indian Air Force,” Agarwal added.

Sources revealed that a French expedition team initially contacted the missing mountaineers before the Air Force successfully evacuated them, ensuring their safe return to Joshimath.

Officials expressed relief over the successful operation, confirming that both mountaineers are safe.