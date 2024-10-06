Wangchuk begins hunger strike at Ladakh Bhawan as police deny permission to protest at Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday began a hunger strike at Ladakh Bhawan in the national capital after the Delhi Police denied him permission to hold a protest at the iconic site Jantar Mantar.

"After trying everything possible to find a legitimate place for our anshan fast in New Delhi, we have finally decided to start our fast here at Ladakh Bhavan New Delhi where I was virtually detained for the last 4 days," Wangchuk conveyed through social media.

He also stated that there are elderly men and women of around 75 years of age who walked along with him all the way to Delhi from Ladakh for a period of 32 days -- roughly 1000 Km.

Mentioning the reasons of denying their request to hold a dharna at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police, in a letter to the coordinator of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) representing the protesters, said the request was received at a "very short notice", and no specific time frame was mentioned about the gathering.

"The guidelines require that applications for holding any demonstration at the Jantar Mantar must be sent at least 10 days prior to the planned event. It also requires the duration of the planned event should be between 10 am and 5 pm," the letter from Additional DCP Anyesh Roy read.