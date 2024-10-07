Congress poser: Why do BJP MPs object to Buch’s appearance before PAC?

NEW DELHI: A political war of words broke out on Sunday between the ruling BJP and the Congress after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) decided to summon SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and TRAI officials on October 24.

Responding to PAC member and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s allegations that the panel’s chairman and Congress MP KC Venugopal is trying to destabilise the country’s financial structure and economy, Congress said it indicates the government’s complicity in the contentious issue.

Hinderburg Research, a US-based short-shelling firm, had first levelled the allegation of conflict of interest against Buch. Congress has launched a scathing attack on the regulatory body, citing the payments made to Buch by her former employer ICICI Bank, after she became a whole-time member of SEBI, and sought an independent probe into the matter.

Attacking the government, Congress leader Pawan Khera asked who it is saving by trying to protect Buch. “It is now a clear indication that the government is complicit. Who are they saving by trying to protect Madhabi Buch?” Khera posted on X.