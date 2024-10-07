Inter-state gangster in Bihar, Bengal killed in encounter with Bihar STF

Patna: An inter-state gangster Md. Adil alias Babar, who was carrying a reward of Rs.1 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with the special task force of the Bihar police in Purnea district in the wee hours of Monday.

The police recovered one country-made carbine and six pistols from the encounter site. The deceased gangster was wanted in at least 12 cases lodged against him in Purnea, Katihar and Kishanganj districts in Bihar and six cases in neighbouring West Bengal.

Sharing details of the incident, additional director general (ADG), headquarters, Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the SPF and district police intercepted an SUV in Purnea district late on Sunday. On seeing the police, the occupants of the car started opening fire and tried to escape. The police chased the SUV and opened fire in self-defence in which one of the occupants received bullet injuries. The other occupants surrendered before the police.

The injured was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. He was identified as Md. Adil alias Babar, a resident of Patalua in the Kishanganj district. The Purnea and Kishanganj had announced a reward of Rs.50,000 each for Babar’s arrest.