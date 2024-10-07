Man bludgeons two persons to death, injures two others at Nagpur railway station

NAGPUR: A man bludgeoned two persons to death with a wooden plank and injured two others while they were sleeping on a platform at Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra on Monday morning, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The unprovoked attack occurred in the early hours of the day while the victims were asleep on platform no.6, an official said.

A patrolling team of the GRP heard the screams and rushed to the scene.

They took the accused, Jai Kumar Kewat (45), into custody, he said.

Ganesh Kumar (40), a resident of Tamil Nadu, and an unidentified destitute man, died in the attack.

Two others sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital, the official said.

The GRP has registered a case of murder, and further investigation is underway, he said.