MBBS student found dead in UP college, father alleges murder; FIR lodged

SHAHJAHANPUR: The father of a second-year MBBS student of a private medical college who was found dead on campus under suspicious circumstances has lodged a complaint alleging that his son was killed, police said on Monday.

Kushagra Pratap Singh (24), who lived in the ground floor of the three-storey hostel, of Varun Arjun Medical College was found dead behind the hostel on Sunday.

The victim's father, Ajay Pratap Singh in his complaint said that he suspects that his son was killed and the body was thrown behind the hostel later, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S told PTI.

He said that there were injury marks on his son's body and when he reached the college the administration was uncooperative, the SP said quoting the FIR.

He has expressed apprehension that his son was "murdered" and it was made to look like a "suicide", Rajesh said.

The SP said that he has also alleged that his son had lent money to his fellow students.

Currently, seven students and the college supervisor of the college are being interrogated in the matter and further investigation is underway, Rajesh said.

The college principal, Colonel (retired) Dr Ravindra Nath Shukla said that he reached that spot as soon as he received information and informed the victim's family members and the police.

"Later, the police officials themselves removed the officials of our college administration from the spot," Shukla added.

He said that the college administration has full sympathy with the victim and they want the truth to come out for which they are cooperating with the police.