'No cause for concern': Ratan Tata refutes reports on health, says hospital visit for general check-up

Terming as 'rumour' reports of his hospitalisation in a Mumbai hospital, in a post on social media platform X, 86-year-old Tata said, 'these claims are unfounded'.
NEW DELHI: Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Monday said there is no cause for concern regarding his health and he is undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions.

Terming as 'rumour' reports of his hospitalisation in a Mumbai hospital, in a post on social media platform X, 86-year-old Tata said, "these claims are unfounded".

"I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age related medical conditions," he asserted.

"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," he said, requesting public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation".

