Pench Tiger Reserve embarks on a campaign to educate students about wildlife conservation

The symbolic letter by the snake to the school children, mentions that the conservation of snakes is important for saving farmer's crops from being damaged by rodents.

Further, the symbolic letter by the birds, which seeks a promise from children to prevent caging of birds and keep water pots for thirsty birds on terraces, also mentions how by freeing the environment from harmful pests, small animals like rodents and carcasses of dead animals, do the different avian species play important role in ensuring food security and clean environment.

In their symbolic letters to school children, the chitals (spotted deer) seek a pledge from students to educate the masses about their conservation. “If we keep being killed by poachers or being hit fatally by vehicles, the days aren’t far when carnivores like tigers and leopards will be forced to hunt and survive on cows and goats only.”

Even the green grass has written symbolic letters seeking students’ support for grasslands conservation. “Finishing of grass will mean the end of the prey base for tigers and leopards as their prey base survives on grass. Protecting grass will also render fodder to cattle whose milk is necessary for human survival. Even the grasslands protection is essential for preventing soil erosion,” reads the letter.

According to Pench Tiger Reserve’s deputy director Rajnish Singh, “The letters were used to make school kids aware about conservation of the seven elements, including grass and the six key animal species. At the morning assembly in schools every day during the week, one student opened the letter and read it out for the rest of the students to discuss the key conservation issues.”

“Once the students are enlightened about the need for wildlife conservation, it is bound to bring significant change in the society’s overall mindset on the same issue,” he added.

Around 20,000 students of more than 100 schools (government and private) have been covered during this unique animals’ appeal for wildlife conservation campaign between October 1 and October 7. These schools are located in different areas falling in various ranges of the reserve’s buffer zone falling in Seoni and Chhindwara district.

Importantly, the Pench Tiger Reserve houses the same jungles that were described in Rudyard Kipling’s famous collection of stories titled The Jungle Book, whose main protagonist is the feral boy Mowgli.