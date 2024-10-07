Nation

Police sub-inspector sexually assault woman civic officer in Kolkata, probe underway

On the pretext of giving the woman clothes as a gift for Durga Puja, the accused policeman allegedly molested her.
Representational image.Photo | Express
KOLKATA: A woman civic volunteer of Kolkata Police alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a sub-inspector inside the Park Street Police Station in the city following which a departmental inquiry was initiated, an officer said.

The incident took place around 1. 10 am on October 5 when the woman civic volunteer was called by the accused SI to the restroom on the fourth floor of the police station, he said.

"On the pretext of giving her clothes as a gift for Durga Puja, the accused policeman allegedly molested her. We are probing into her complaint," the officer told PTI.

The woman had been working at Park Street Police Station since her appointment as a civic volunteer in 2017, he said.

The woman told reporters that she had sent her complaint to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar, as well as the DC South's office after the officers at the Park Street Police Station refused to accept her complaint.

