Power games: CM Hemant’s plan to fight more seats riles Congress

Jharkhand Polls

Hemant’s plan to fight more seats riles Cong

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s decision to expand the influence of his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has created ripples within the ruling alliance. Sources indicate that Hemant is striving for an independent majority for the JMM.

To achieve this, he aims for his party to contest at least 50 of the 81 seats in the state, a move that would require reducing the share allocated to his allies. In the last assembly election, the JMM, Congress, and Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) collaborated, with the JMM contesting 43 seats, Congress 31, and RJD 7.

This alliance proved successful, with the JMM winning 30 seats, Congress securing 16, and RJD capturing one. Sources suggest that Hemant believes the current disarray within the state BJP, coupled with the sympathy generated by his arrest among tribal communities, has created a favorable wave for the JMM. He feels confident that, given the present political landscape, the JMM could secure victory on its own.

According to sources, Hemant plans to allocate no more than 25 seats to Congress, three to the RJD, and one to CPI(ML), reserving 52 seats for himself. On learning about Hemant’s plan, the Congress has hardened its stance on alliance.

The party’s state in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir announced that if his party improves its numbers in the next election, it may demand rotational chief ministership in the state. The JMM responded to the suggestion by threatening to go it alone if Hemant’s leadership of the alliance was questioned. As the election approaches, tension between the allies is set to rise.