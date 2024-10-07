Ranchi Diary: Residential schools for labourers’ children

Congress begins ‘Jan Samvad Abhiyan’

To counter BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’, Jharkhand Congress, a part of the ruling coalition (with JMM and RJD), started ‘Jan Samvad Abhiyan” on Friday in Ranchi and Bokaro. Party’s senior leaders have been entrusted for all the five divisions of the state — Kolhan, Santhal Pargana, North Chhotanagpur, South Chhotanagpur and Palamu. The ‘Jan Samvad Abhiyan,’ which aims to listen to both grievances and suggestions of the common masses, would be held in several phases. In the first phase, 33 assembly constituencies will be covered, wherein senior party leaders will camp in the divisions and hold meeting with general masses.

Residential schools for labourers’ children

With an intention to provide free education to the children of labourers, the state government plans to establish labour residential schools in all 24 districts of Jharkhand. The initiative was revealed by CM Hemant Soren recently during the ‘Jharkhand Skill Conclave’ held in Dhanbad. He said the training programs initiated by the Labour Department have empowered state’s youth with skills that makes them eligible for jobs in multinational companies. Highlighting his government’s efforts, he expressed his dedication to ensure jobs to the skilled youth.

Lone NCP legislator joins BJP amid opposition

Despite opposition from the BJP cadres, lone NCP legislator from Hussainabad, Kamlesh Singh, joined BJP on Friday. He took party membership in presence of BJP’s election co-in-charge Hemant Biswa Sarma at the state party headquarters in Ranchi. There was continuous opposition by local BJP leaders of Hussainabad, from where Kamlesh Singh belongs to, before his joining the party. The seven Mandal presidents had demanded earlier that Kamlesh should not be inducted into the BJP. They alleged that in the last five years, he had sent many BJP workers to jail in Hussainabad assembly constituency by implicating them in false cases.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com