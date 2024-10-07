Rape accused opens fire in teen survivor's house in Madhya Pradesh, kills her grandfather

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old rape-accused man on the run for two months allegedly opened fire on the alleged rape survivor girl, her uncle and grandfather, killing the grandfather in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning.

The shocking incident happened at around 10.30 am in Mohara village, when the accused Bhola Ahirwar, stormed into the house of the alleged rape survivor and opened fire indiscriminately.

Three members of the family, including the 17-year-old girl (who had accused Bhola of sexual assault two months back) suffered bullet injuries.

One of them, the teenage girl’s 60-year-old grandfather succumbed to wounds, while two others, including the alleged rape survivor girl and her 32-year-old uncle, have been hospitalized and are now stated to be out of danger.

According to Chhatarpur district police superintendent Agam Jain, the accused was booked for rape under BNS sections and also under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 at the district’s Civil Lines police station two months back.

“We’ve launched a manhunt after booking the absconding accused for the elderly man’s murder and attempted murder of two others, including the alleged sexual assault survivor girl. We hope to arrest him soon,” Jain said.