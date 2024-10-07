Three killed, several injured as bus carrying pilgrims overturns in Gujarat's Banaskantha

PALANPUR: Three persons were killed and nearly 30 others injured after a private bus carrying pilgrims from Ambaji temple town overturned in Gujarat's Banaskantha district early Monday morning, police said.

While Superintendent of Police Akshay Raj earlier said four passengers were killed, he later corrected the figure saying the number of fatalities stood at three.

"As of now, the number of passengers confirmed dead stands at three," he said.

Nine passengers were seriously injured, while 25 others received minor injuries and were taken to a government hospital for treatment, he said. The bus was carrying nearly 50 pilgrims to Kathlal in Kheda district.

The passengers were returning after offering prayers at the Ambaji temple.

The vehicle was descending on a hilly road while on its way back from the holy town of Ambaji when the driver lost control over the wheels at Trishulia ghat in Danta taluka.

As a result, the bus overturned, a Danta police station official said.