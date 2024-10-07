Will protect Constitution that gives Bahujans their rights: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: The Congress will protect that Constitution that gives Bahujans their rights but true inclusion and equality for all in the society will be possible only when every Indian strives with the spirit of brotherhood in their hearts, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

Gandhi shared a video on his social media handles of his recent interaction at a Dalit household where he helped out in cooking a meal in their kitchen.

"Even today, very few people know about Dalit kitchens.As Shahu Patole said, 'Nobody knows what Dalits eat.' Intrigued by what they eat, how they cook, and its social and political significance, I spent an afternoon with Ajay Tukaram Sanade and Anjana Tukaram Sanade," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X along with the video.