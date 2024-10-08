23 years in public office: Modi says will work to realise goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after completing 23 years in public office—from helming a state to the country—has reiterated his commitment to continue to work for the nation till the collective goal of ‘Viksit-Bharat’’ is realized.

In a series of posts on ‘X on Monday, the PM said much has been achieved over the years, but there is still more to be done. “A heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has sent their blessings and good wishes as I complete 23 years as the head of a government.

It was on October 7, 2001, that I took on the responsibility of serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. It was the greatness of my party, BJP, to task a humble Karyakarta like me with the responsibility of heading the state administration,” he said in a series of posts on X.

“I assure my fellow Indians that I will keep working tirelessly, with even more vigour in service. I will not rest till our collective goal of a Viksit Bharat is realized,” he said.

Going down memory lane, Modi wrote: “When I assumed office as CM, Gujarat was facing numerous challenges -- the 2001 Kutch earthquake, before that a Super Cyclone, a massive drought, and the legacy of many decades of Congress misrule like loot, communalism and casteism. Powered by Jana Shakti, we rebuilt Gujarat and propelled it to new heights of progress, even in a sector like agriculture.”