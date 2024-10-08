Another drug haul as 12 kg cocaine worth Rs 120 cr seized from Kutch creek

AHMEDABAD: Cocaine worth Rs 120 crore has been seized from a creek near Gandhidham town in Kutch district of Gujarat, police said on Monday. The authorities recovered 12 kg of the contraband in ten unclaimed packets during the operation.

According to Kutch-East division Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar, initial investigation suggests that smugglers may have hidden the drugs near the creek to avoid capture. This is the third major narcotics seizure from the same area within a year.

Gujarat, which is home to the country’s longest coastline stretching 1,600 km, has been experiencing a troubling trend of drug-laden packets washing up along its shores, particularly in the Kutch district.

Over the past few years, unclaimed drug consignments have been routinely recovered by security agencies during maritime patrols.

In the latest incident, 12 kg of drugs were discovered in an unclaimed state near Khari Rohar in Gandhidham, raising serious concerns once again about the region’s vulnerability to drug smuggling operations.

Kutch-East division Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar briefed local media, stating, “Based on specific intelligence received last night, Gandhidham B division police swiftly acted and reached the inaccessible coastal area near Khari Rohar. There, they successfully seized 12 kg of drugs.”

He further added, “The estimated value of the recovered drugs stands at Rs 120 crore. The police have initiated sending samples of the seized packets for further verification.”