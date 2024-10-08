Bangladeshi smuggler killed near Tripura border after skirmish with BSF

NEW DELHI: One smuggler was found dead following a fight between a group of Bangladeshi smugglers and the Indian Border Security Force (BSF)personnell on duty near the border in Tripura.

"At around 6 pm on October 7th, a group of 15 Bangladeshi smugglers infiltrated into Indian territory in Salpokar, Gokul Nagar, Tripura. The smugglers were armed with sharp weapons and tried to smuggle contraband into India,’’ said a source.

BSF on duty alerted other jawans when one of them was overpowered and attacked by the smugglers.

Some miscreants fled when the jawans opened one round of fire in the air, about 40 meters away from the site of the incident, but some others attacked a BSF jawan with a sharp weapon and overpowered him; "the jawan fired two rounds from his service revolver after the attack," the source added.

One smuggler was found dead after the incident. The jawan suffered cut injuries on his arm and bruises to the neck as well as internal injuries; he is currently undergoing treatment.