CBI chargesheet names Sanjoy Roy as accused in rape-murder of doc

KOLKATA: The CBI on Monday filed its first chargesheet accusing Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, of raping and murdering a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The 45-page chargesheet was submitted to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Sealdah.

“Sanjay Roy has been charged with rape and murder. There is no mention of gang-rape. Sanjay Roy is the only accused. He was drunk when he committed the crime,” a source quoting the CBI chargesheet said. The chargesheet mentioned that there were 16 external and nine internal injuries on the body.

On August 9, the body of the doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital, where she had gone to take rest during her night shift.

According to the chargesheet, CCTV footage showed Roy entering the seminar hall around 4 am on August 9 and leaving the place after 30 minutes.

According to sources, the chagresheet alleged Roy had tried to mislead investigators.

The CBI on September 14 arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical, and Abhijit Mondol, the then officer in-charge of Tala police station, for alleged tampering of evidence and trying to hush up the case.