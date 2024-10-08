Congress suffers historic low in Jammu despite victory in alliance with National Conference

JAMMU: The individual performance of the Congress in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls has hit an all-time low as only one of its 29 candidates managed to win in the Jammu region, while its prominent leaders including two working presidents lost the elections.

The Congress, however, said the result in Jammu region was not in accordance with the party's expectations and a detailed feedback would be sought on the debacle.

The Congress was fighting the elections in a pre-poll alliance with National Conference (NC) and had fielded 32 candidates, mostly in Jammu region, compared to 51 by the regional party.

Additionally, the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) have each been allocated one seat while both the Congress and NC had a 'friendly contest' on five seats.

In the Jammu region, the Congress has managed to win only the Rajouri seat as against a total of five seats in 2014.