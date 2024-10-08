Engineer Rashid’s influence diminishing as NC dominates J&K polls

SRINAGAR: As the poll count trends show, the National Conference-Congress alliance is leading in 52 out of 90 Assembly seats. J&K’s grand old party, the NC, has performed exceptionally well and is leading in 43 seats.

Going by the trend, it will be the first time since 1996 that any party crosses the 40 mark in the J&K Assembly. The NC, which faced severe criticism from BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, during the poll campaign, has performed remarkably.

The party contested only 51 seats in alliance with Congress, and there was a friendly fight between the two alliance partners on five seats. If the party manages to turn the leads into seats and wins 43 seats, it will achieve a high strike rate. So far, the party has won one seat and is leading in 42.

The NC, which has vowed to fight for the restoration of Article 370 and statehood, focused its campaign in both Kashmir and Jammu on the abrogation of J&K’s statehood and how it has hurt the people of both regions. The party’s election campaign was led by Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, and MPs Aga Ruhullah and Mian Altaf.

It seems that the party’s appeal has resonated well with all sections of society, leading to strong support at the polls. The NC has performed well both in its stronghold in the Valley and in the Jammu region, leading in 35 out of 47 seats in Kashmir and also taking leads in eight seats across Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts.