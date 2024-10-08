Formula cracked as MahaYuti, MVA arrive at Maha seat deal

MUMBAI: After a series of brainstorming sessions, the main political coalitions in Maharashtra – the MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- have agreed on seat-sharing arrangements for the Assembly polls which are likely soon. A final announcement is expected soon.

According to sources in Mahayuti, the BJP has decided to contest between 150 and 160 seats in the 288-member Assembly, while CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena will get 80 to 90 seats, and his deputy Ajit Pawar’s NCP 40 to 50 seats.

Of the 150 seats, the BJP targets at least 80 to emerge as the single largest party, while its current tally is 105 in the Assembly. “If Shinde manages 50 seats and NCP bags even 50% of its contested seats, which is 20, MahaYuti will continue to rule the state. Once we are close to forming the govt, the independents will extend their support,” said a senior BJP leader.

On the other hand, in Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Congress wants to play the big brother by contesting 110 to 120 seats and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) 80 to 90 seats, while Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) will contest between 80 and 90 seats. The remaining seats will get divided between the left and alliance partners of the MVA.

“We are confident that the Congress will bounce back by winning as many seats as it did in the Lok Sabha polls. In the general elections, Congress’s tally went from one seat in 2019 to 13 plus one independent, totalling 14 seats. The grand old party aims for 75 to 80 seats in state assembly, while NCP(SP) expects to bag 50 to 60 seats.