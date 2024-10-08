Guidelines for UGC’s PhD excellence citation to boost research rolled out

NEW DELHI: With the idea to create a quality research ecosystem in India and to identify high-quality PhD work among young research scholars, the University Grants Commission plans to establish a PhD Excellence citation. The UGC, which took this decision in its meeting on October 3, has made the guidelines public for feedback.

Speaking with this paper, UGC Chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said, “This initiative is set to recognise outstanding doctoral research across various disciplines. In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises the creation and exploration of new knowledge as vital to India’s future, the PhD Excellence Citation is an effort to identify and commend exemplary research work in Indian universities.”

UGC will award ten PhD Excellence Citations - two from each discipline - every year on September 5, on Teacher’s Day. The need to establish such a citation was felt after the UGC conducted a study on the Ph. Ds awarded from 2011 to 2018. It found a growing trend in students opting to pursue research degrees.

The study found that the total PhD admissions doubled from 77,798 in 2010-11 to 1,61,412 in 2017-18. “The implicit growth rates in these numbers show that the overall PhD admissions increased at the rate of 10 per cent per annum during the period,” the guidelines said.