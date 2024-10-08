India eliminates trachoma as a public health problem: WHO

NEW DELHI: WHO felicitated India on Tuesday for eliminating trachoma, an eye disease, as a public health problem. India is the third country in the South-East Asia Region after Nepal and Myanmar to achieve this feat.

“India’s success is due to the strong leadership of its government and the commitment of ophthalmologists and other cadres of healthcare workers,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, World Health Organisation (WHO) South East Asia Region (SEARO).

She said all of them worked with partners to ensure effective surveillance, diagnosis, and management of active trachoma, provision of surgical services for trichiasis, and promotion of water, sanitation, and hygiene, particularly facial cleanliness, among communities.

India received the citation at the ongoing 77th Regional Conference of WHO South East Asia Region held in New Delhi.