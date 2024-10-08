Is Congress paying the price for a factional feud?

NEW DELHI: Though the counting of votes for the Haryana assembly election is still underway, the trends show a major setback to the Congress party, which was expecting to return to power after a 10-year hiatus.

While the exit polls predicted a convincing win for the Congress, the results came as a huge shocker for the grand old party. Some party leaders attribute the poor show of Congress to the bitter factionalism ahead of the elections. The factions led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and former Union Minister Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala have always made their ambition for the chief minister’s post.

Selja, a popular Dalit face of the party, even stayed away from campaigning for two weeks and skipped the manifesto launch event. The ticket distribution caused friction within the party factions with Selja seeking a ticket for herself and 35 loyalists. While Selja managed to get only ten tickets for her loyalists, the Hooda camp got as many as 70 candidates.

In 2019, the Congress lost the assembly elections due to the internal feud.