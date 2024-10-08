JMM, BJP lock horns over BJP's Go Go Didi Yojana

RANCHI: CM Hemant Soren on social media platform X, asked the Deputy Commissioners to take appropriate action after lodging FIRs under suitable sections of IPC against BJP persons flouting Election Commission rules by making people fill up the forms for Didi Gogo Yojana, sparking controversy in the state.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and BJP have locked horns over the issue, with State BJP President Babulal Marandi alleging the Chief Minister of lacking constitutional knowledge as he is surrounded by wrong advisors.

Notably, on the lines of ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana’, BJP has also promised to give Rs 2100 to the women every month under ‘Gogo Didi Yojana,’ for which, forms are reportedly being filled up by the women at different places.

After the news of filling up forms under the ‘Gogo Didi Yojana’ went viral on social media, JMM posted on X accusing BJP of flouting the rules of the Election Commission, also tagging it to the Chief Minister asking him to take action, or the INDI Alliance will also adopt such tactics.

Reacting to the post, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to take action after filing a case and report. Marandi also dared Hemant Soren to file a case against him, saying that he himself will get the form filled up for ‘Didi Gogo Yojana'.

According to Marandi, the Chief Minister is frustrated with the increasing popularity and support of the people towards BJP. “Hemant Soren may adopt a thousand tactics like threat of lawsuits and tele-calling, but he cannot stop the implementation of Gogo Didi Yojana in Jharkhand.

As soon as the BJP government is formed in Jharkhand, Rs 2,100 will be transferred to the bank accounts of all mothers and sisters on the 11th of every month,” soid Marandi. Gogo Didi Yojana will prove to be boon in providing economic and social security to the women of Jharkhand as well as making them self-reliant, he added.

Marandi further added that, with the mere announcement of the Gogo Didi Yojana, Hemant Soren’s election plan of Rs 1000 has fizzled out. Hemant does not want the women of Jharkhand to become self-reliant, so he did not give any financial aid to women for 5 years, he said.

“Hemant ji, your attempt to mislead women by distributing thousand rupees for one or two months during the elections is not going to succeed now,” said Marandi.

Co-election in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma also countered Soren that since the dates of Assembly polls are yet to announced, Model Code of Conduct has not been imposed in the state.

“The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct comes into effect from the date of issue of the election notification. Until the notification is issued, every political party has the right to conduct its programmes. As long as we are not violating any rule or constitutional provision, any kind of interference in our activities will be considered illegal,” said Sarma.