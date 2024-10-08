Massive GST fraud unearthed; over 200 bogus firms across India involved

AHMEDABAD: The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) has launched a sweeping investigation into a major GST evasion racket, uncovering over 200 fake companies involved in fraudulent transactions across the country.

Based on intelligence provided by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI), the Ahmedabad Crime Branch conducted simultaneous raids across 14 locations, including Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Surat, Kheda, and Bhavnagar.

The operation targeted individuals involved in a massive GST fraud, resulting in the detention of over 33 key operators who are believed to have established 12 bogus firms.

Among those questioned is Mahesh Langa a journalist, and a son of a prominent Saurashtra MLA as authorities continue to unravel the intricate web of financial deception. After the investigation, Journalist Mahesh Langa has been arrested among others.

ACP Bharat Patel of the Crime Branch informed the local media, stating: "Journalist Mahesh Langa has been arrested based on a complaint received from GST authorities, alleging the use of false documents. The Crime Branch will seize all relevant documents and conduct a thorough investigation. Further actions will be taken as more details emerge during the ongoing inquiry."

Sources reveal that the investigation spans 33 locations nationwide, with a focus on fraudulent ITC (Input Tax Credit) claims, amounting to crores. In a sweeping crackdown on bogus firms involved in a massive GST fraud, authorities have identified several key builders and operators behind these fraudulent entities. The investigation revealed the following individuals and companies at the center of the scam:

Arham Steel: Nimesh Vora, Hetalbehan Vora

Om Construction Company: Rajendrasinh Saravaia, Vanrajsinh Saravaia, Brijrajsinh Saravaia, Hitvarajsinh Saravaia

Shree Kankeswari Enterprise: Kalubhai Wagh, Prafulbhai Waja, Manan Waja, Jayeshbhai Waja, Vijay Wagh

Raj Infra: Ratnadeepsinh Dodia, Jayeshkumar Sutaria, Arvinand Sutaria

Haresh Construction Company: Nilesh Nasit, Jyotish Gondalia, Prabhaben Gondalia

D.A. Enterprise: Langa Manojkumar Rambhai, Vinubhai Natubhai Patel

Ethiraj Construction Pvt. Ltd.: Nilesh Nasit, Jyotish Gondalia, Prabhaben Gondalia

B.J. Odedara: Bhagirath Odedara, Bhojabhai Odedara, Keshubhai Odedara, Bhojabhai Jessabhai Odedara, Abhabhai Jessabhai Odedara

R.M. Dasa Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.: Nathabhai Dasa, Ramanbhai Dasa

Aryan Associates: Ajay Barad, Vijaykumar Barad, Ramesh Kalabhai Barad

Prithvi Builders: Paresh Pradipbhai Dodhia

Paresh Pradipbhai Dodia Builders: Paresh Dodia

These individuals are accused of creating shell companies to facilitate fraudulent tax claims and evade GST payments. Authorities are continuing their investigations, with more arrests expected as the probe deepens into this large-scale financial fraud.

Ahmedabad Crime Branch's press release on Monday, stated "It appears that prima facie, there is the involvement of over 200 fraudulently created firms/entities working across the country in an organized manner to defraud the Government Exchequer by availing and passing bogus Input Tax Credit. The use of forged identities and documents to create such firms, with the intent to evade duty through fraudulent means, has also been observed.”

“There seems to be a large group engaged in a criminal conspiracy to cause financial loss to the nation, amounting to revenue losses potentially running into crores of rupees. This was carried out through fake billing, forged documents, and malafide misrepresentation of facts. The investigation is currently ongoing, and legal processes are being undertaken accordingly." it also reads.