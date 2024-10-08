Nagaland CM writes to Jaishankar, urges him to halt auction of Naga ancestral human skull in UK

GUWAHATI: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday seeking his help to halt the auction of a Naga ancestral human skull in the United Kingdom.

Listed as a “19th century horned Naga human skull”, the human remains will be auctioned by Swan Fine Art at Tetsworth, Oxfordshire, said Nagaland-based Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), which is an organisation consisting of church leaders and civil society representatives.

“…it is a highly emotional and sacred issue for our people, as it has been a traditional custom of our people to give the highest respect and honour for the remains of the demised (dead)…The auctioning of human remains deeply hurts the sentiments of the people, is an act of dehumanisation and is considered as continued colonial violence upon our people,” Rio wrote in his letter.

“I, therefore, urge you to kindly take up this matter with the Indian High Commission in the UK to undertake necessary steps to ensure that the auction of the human remains of our people is halted,” he said, informing Jaishankar that it has become a serious issue in Nagaland.