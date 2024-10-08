Omar Abdullah to be first CM of J&K UT; NC, Congress workers celebrate

SRINAGAR: The National Conference-Congress alliance, which has secured a majority in the 90-member J&K Assembly, will be headed by NC vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He would be the first chief minister of J&K Union Territory.

NC president Farooq Abdullah today announced that Omar will be the chief minister of the NC-Congress coalition government.

Omar will be the first Chief Minister of J&K UT.

On August 5, 2019, the centre scrapped J&K’s special status and downgraded and bifurcated the erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories.

Of the 90-member J&K Assembly, NC has secured 42 seats its allies Congress six seats and CPI(M) one seat, taking the tally of alliance seats to 49. There are also some rebel NC and Congress candidates, who have won the Assembly polls and their inclusion will further increase the tally.

As the trends of NC and Congress alliance leading kept pouring in, the NC and Congress workers reached their party headquarters and began celebrating. The workers danced and burst crackers.

It was the festive-like atmosphere at the NC headquarters in Srinagar.

Omar Abdullah, who was initially reluctant to contest the Assembly polls, won the elections from both the seats --- Budgam and Ganderbal.

After his win, he visited Budgam to thank the voters for his victory and reposing faith in him.

“The priority of the new government is to fulfil people’s expectations,” Omar told reporters in Budgam.

He said that in the last five years, attempts were made to crush the NC and “some organizations were floated to eliminate NC but due to Almighty’s blessings those who had come in the field to eliminate us, they themselves have been eliminated by the people”.

“Now our responsibility has increased. We will try to fulfil people’s expectations in the next five years,” Omar said.