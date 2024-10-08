On CM, Hooda & Selja say high command to take call

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation over the chief ministerial candidate of the party ahead of poll results on Tuesday, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that he is “neither tired nor retired.”

The former CM, a frontrunner for the CM post, said on Monday that the final decision of the party high command about the top post would be acceptable to everyone.

Even as the exit polls were out on Saturday, hectic parleys began in the Congress camp to decide the next CM. Hooda reached the capital on Sunday evening and is learnt to have held meetings with the top leadership.

The top contenders for the post are Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Kumari Selja, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his son and Lok Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and state Congress chief and Dalit leader Udai Bhan, a Hooda loyalist.

The exit polls have predicted a victory for the Congress, predicting 50-55 seats for the party and 20-25 seats for the BJP. The Haryana Assembly has 90 seats and the majority mark is 46.

Speaking to the media in the Capital, Hooda said: “The opinion of MLAs will be sought, and then the high command will make the final decision. The decision will be acceptable to all.”