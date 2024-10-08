Patna Diary: RJD leader says Nitish will switch sides again

Sahani appreciates liquor ban in state

Bihar government’s prohibition policy got support from unexpected quarters. Former minister and VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) chief Mukesh Sahani appreciated chief minister Nitish Kumar for imposing total ban on sale and consumption of liquor in the state. Sahani, who is part of RJD-led grand alliance, said that prohibition is good and has benefited people belonging to economically weaker sections of the society as money spent on liquor by them was now being spent on their families’ welfare. Sahani’s remarks came at a time when activist Prashant Kishor promised to lift liquor ban in an hour, if his ‘Jan Suraaj Party’ was voted to power.

RJD leader says Nitish will switch sides again

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Bhai Birendra’s claim that chief minister Nitish Kumar would return to INDI Alliance before Bihar assembly polls has created a political storm in the state again. Though Nitish has repeatedly said that he would not change sides and would remain with BJP-led NDA, Bhai Birendra, RJD MLA from Maner, said that Nitish’s silence on several issues indicated that he was thinking over his past decision to join hands with NDA. The RJD legislator, who is considered close to the Lalu family, said that Nitish is a socialist and he will not remain with ‘traitors.’

JD(U) drops demand for Bharat Ratna for Nitish

Janata Dal (United) finally distanced itself from demand to honour Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with country’s highest civilian award—Bharat Ratna. JD(U) leader Manish Kumar Verma said that JD(U) has nothing to do with growing demand of party workers to confer Bharat Ratna to a socialist leader and Bihar CM. Recently posters seeking Bharat Ranta to Nitish were erected outside the official residence of CM and JD(U) office in Patna. JD(U) working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha said that he was not aware of such a demand, but it would be ‘wholeheartedly’ welcomed if Nitish is selected for Bharat Ratna.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com