PSLV- C37 upper stage re-enters Earth orbit, splashes into North Atlantic Ocean

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday reported the successful re-entry of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C37 ( PSLV-C37’s) upper stage into the earth’s atmosphere on October 6, in compliance with the global space debris-free efforts and to achieve the objective of having debris-free space missions by 2030.

The PSLV-C37 was launched on February 15, 2017. ISRO research team in a release said the re-entry eight years after its launch is fully compliant with international debris mitigation guidelines, particularly the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee guidelines, which recommended the post-emission orbital life of a defunct object in the low-earth orbit to be 25 years.

Special initiatives are being taken to ensure that the residual orbital lifetime of the PSLV upper stages is reduced to five years or even less by de-orbiting them to lower orbital altitudes using re-start engines in the PSLV-C38, PSLV-C40, PSLV-C43, PSLV- C56 and PSLV-C58 missions in the future.

ISRO said that as a part of its commitment to preserve long-term sustainability in outer space, the country’s premier space agency is committed to taking proactive measures to meet the objectives of a debris-free space mission by 2030.