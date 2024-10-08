Seven officers suspended for tracking SP Jyeshtha Maitreyi’s mobile phone location in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Seven officers, including a sub-inspector from the cyber cell, have been suspended following an incident where Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police (SP) Jyeshtha Maitreyi’s location was secretly traced by her subordinates.
Immediate action was taken against the officers. However, the identity of the person who ordered this surveillance remains unknown.
Sources reveal that the SP’s mobile had been under surveillance for some weeks, with the incident coming to her attention on October 6.
She lodged an official complaint with the police headquarters after finding out that the officers responsible for tracing her location were part of her own team.
The gravity of the situation triggered swift action. A departmental inquiry was launched, and with approval from the headquarters, SP Maitreyi suspended Cyber Cell Sub-Inspector Shravan Joshi, along with Head Constable Avnish Kumar and constables Rahul, Satish, Deepak, Bhim, and Rohitash.
In a public statement, SP Maitreyi expressed her disappointment: “I have been performing my duties honestly. I never imagined that officers from my own department would betray me like this, and I had no idea they were tracing my location.”
Rajasthan DGP UR Sahu also addressed the media, confirming that the investigation is ongoing. “If anyone is found guilty, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law,” he stated.
The police headquarters is conducting a thorough investigation to determine who else might be involved in the illegal tracing of the SP's phone location. Further details are awaited as the investigation unfolds.
Jyeshtha Maitreyi is one of the young IPS officers of Rajasthan who has impressed the team with her administrative efficiency in a very short time.
Maitreyi passed the Civil Services Examination in 2017. After training, in 2018, her first posting in the Rajasthan cadre was as an ASP in Girwa Circle of Udaipur. In the second posting, she was given the responsibility of Bhilwara ASP and then she was appointed as DCP Crime in Jaipur.
After Sirohi and Kotputli-Baharod as Superintendent of Police, she has recently been transferred to Bhiwadi. Along with this, Jyeshtha Maitreyi has also been given the additional charge of the Khairthal-Tijara SP post.