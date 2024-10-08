Seven officers suspended for tracking SP Jyeshtha Maitreyi’s mobile phone location in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Seven officers, including a sub-inspector from the cyber cell, have been suspended following an incident where Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police (SP) Jyeshtha Maitreyi’s location was secretly traced by her subordinates.

Immediate action was taken against the officers. However, the identity of the person who ordered this surveillance remains unknown.

Sources reveal that the SP’s mobile had been under surveillance for some weeks, with the incident coming to her attention on October 6.

She lodged an official complaint with the police headquarters after finding out that the officers responsible for tracing her location were part of her own team.

The gravity of the situation triggered swift action. A departmental inquiry was launched, and with approval from the headquarters, SP Maitreyi suspended Cyber Cell Sub-Inspector Shravan Joshi, along with Head Constable Avnish Kumar and constables Rahul, Satish, Deepak, Bhim, and Rohitash.