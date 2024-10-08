She will spread doom wherever she goes, says Brij Bhushan on Vinesh Phogat's Haryana election win

LUCKNOW: Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Tuesday, attacked Congress candidate and ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat yet again over her victory in the Haryana assembly elections, saying she won her seat but the party lost.

Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, said that she would spread doom wherever she will go.

Saying that the wrestlers' protest against him failed to dent the BJP's chances in the polls, he pointed out that many of the BJP candidates won in 'Jat' dominated seats.

"Many BJP candidates have won on 'jat' majority seats... The so-called wrestlers in the wrestler's agitation are not the heroes of Haryana. They are villains for all the junior wrestlers also... If she (Vinesh Phogat) used my name to win, it means I am a great man who helped her win. She won but Congress lost...'Wo jahan jahan jaegi, satyanaash hi hoga (she will spread destruction wherever she will go),'" said the former BJP lawmaker from Kaiserganj.

However, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh also lauded the party for the victory. "I would like to thank the people of Haryana. Many efforts were made to mislead the people of Haryana in the name of protests of farmers and wrestlers. However, people have praised the policies of BJP," he added.

Meanwhile, after winning the Haryana assembly election from the Julana constituency, Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat emphasized that her victory represents "the fight of every girl, every woman.

"This is the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight. This is the victory of every struggle, truth. I will maintain the love and trust that this country has given me," the wrestler-turned-politician said.