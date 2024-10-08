Tejashwi took away ACs, furniture while vacating bungalow: Minister’s aide

PATNA: The NDA on Monday accused former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of replacing new air conditioners with old ones and taking away sofa, water taps and a basin while vacating his previous official bungalow at 5 Deshratna Marg in Patna. Tejashwi vacated the residence two days ago.

The allegations against the RJD leader were made by the personal secretary to present deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and also by BJP media in-charge Danish Iqbal.

Iqbal alleged that Tejashwi took away not just the sofa and other furniture items but also air conditioners, light fixtures and even the mat from a badminton court before vacating his official bungalow. “It only reflects Yadav’s mentality and bungling,” he said.

“We are not just making accusations. We have evidence on camera. Tejshwi should answer. It is reminiscent of Akhilesh Yadav’s incident in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Reacting sharply to the allegations, RJD leader and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said that the charges were baseless as the BJP was perturbed over fear of losing assembly elections in Haryana and also disturbed over a Delhi court granting bail to Lalu Prasad and his family members in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar said, “If the allegations are true, it is a matter of serious concern over the misuse of government property funded by taxpayer’s money.”