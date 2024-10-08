West Asia conflict leading to increased online radicalisation in India: Intel input to MHA

NEW DELHI: The intelligence agencies in their report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have alerted that in the wake of conflicts in West Asia between Israel and others, there has been an increasing trend of online radicalisation of gullible youth in India, sources said on Tuesday.

In its report to the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) under the MHA, it was suggested that there has been a massive increase in the content relating to “attack videos and literature”, which portray the strikes on Muslims by Israel as “genocide” in the internet, the sources said.

Israel stepping up its attack by attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon and killing individuals in Iran have posed a “new challenge” for the security forces in India with elements across the US and Europe spreading provocative online content through newly launched websites, which need to be looked into and blocked, the intelligence agencies suggested.

At present this is posing as a major challenge for the Indian security establishment, as multi-faceted radicalisation has been on the rise and is leading to “anti-America” and “anti-Israel” among the gullible youth, they noted.

The sources said, there is a possibility of online radicalisation getting morphed into extremism and, eventually, attacks. Radicalisation in India is high, mainly among Shia Muslims that remained untouched so far, they added.