West Asia conflict leading to online radicalisation in India: Intel report

NEW DELHI: The intelligence agencies in their report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have alerted that with the West Asian crisis escalating as Israel engages in war on multiple fronts, there has been an increasing trend of online radicalisation of gullible youth in India, sources said on Tuesday.

In its report to the Multi-Agency Centre under the MHA, the report highlighted that there has been a massive increase in traffic on the internet relating to “attack videos and literature”, which portray the strikes on Muslims by Israel as “genocide”, the sources said.

With Israel attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon and killing individuals in Iran, these have posed a “new challenge” for the security forces in India with elements from across the United States and Europe spreading provocative online contents through newly launched websites, which need to be looked into and blocked, the intelligence agencies suggested.

At present this is posing a major challenge for the Indian security establishment, as multi-faceted radicalisation has been on the rise and is leading to “anti-America” and “anti-Israel” sentiments among the gullible youth, they noted.

“There is a possibility of online radicalisation getting morphed into extremism and, eventually, attacks. Radicalisation in India is high, mainly among Shia Muslims that remained untouched so far,” the intelligence report said.