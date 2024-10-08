Will act against derogatory remarks on deities & saints of all faiths: Yogi

LUCKNOW: A day after the controversial remarks of priest Yati Narsinghanand’s against Prophet Mohammad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that derogatory remarks against saints and priests of any religion or faith were unacceptable and people responsible for that would be dealt with an iron fist.

The CM was reviewing law and order with the chief secretary, DGP, additional chief secretary and other officials ahead of the festival season.

He said that derogatory remarks against deities, great men, or saints belonging to any caste, or faith were unacceptable. Any attempt to tamper with faith would be met with strict legal action and punishment. Yogi directed the officials to initiate action against those who make objectionable remarks against leaders, seers, saints of any religion.

Yogi said: “If any person tampers with faith, makes derogatory remarks against the faith of great men, deities, sect, then he will be brought under the purview of law and punished rigorously. People of all sects, religions will have to respect each other.”

“Every citizen should have a sense of gratitude towards great figures, but this cannot be compulsorily imposed on anyone,” he added.

The CM also reminded people that “anarchy, vandalism or arson in the name of protest will not be tolerated” and whoever would dare to do that would will have to pay the price for it”.

Yati Narsinghanand, a Ghaziabad-based priest of Dasna temple, recently sparked a row after he made objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammad. Protests had erupted in western UP and Maharashtra over the remarks of Narsinghanand.