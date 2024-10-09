Akhara Parishad to ban ‘non-Sanatani’ food stalls at Kumbh Mela 2025

LUCKNOW: The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the body controlling all 13 Akharas (seer orders), on Wednesday, proposed banning “non-Sanatanis” from setting up food stalls and renaming Urdu terms among other measures to maintain ‘religious sanctity’ of upcoming Mahakumbh Mela -2025 on the banks of the confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj.

On the proposal to ban “non-Sanatanis” from setting up food stalls, the seer's body said it would pass a resolution after Diwali and submit it to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for approval.

While interacting with media persons, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chief Ravindra Puri said: "Recently, many incidents have come to light such as mixing of urine in juice, and spitting in food, among others. All Sanatanis will be Hindus in the Kumbh Mela… so it will not be tolerated if someone defiles things and feeds them."

Moreover, the ABAP has instructed Mahamandaleshwar, Mandaleshwars and saints living in various cities of the country to buy goods from the shopkeepers who follow Sanatan.