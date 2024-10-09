Akhara Parishad to ban ‘non-Sanatani’ food stalls at Kumbh Mela 2025

LUCKNOW: The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the body controlling all 13 Akharas (seer orders), on Wednesday, proposed banning “non-Sanatanis” from setting up food stalls and renaming Urdu terms among other measures to maintain ‘religious sanctity’ of upcoming Mahakumbh Mela -2025 on the banks of the confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj.
On the proposal to ban “non-Sanatanis” from setting up food stalls, the seer's body said it would pass a resolution after Diwali and submit it to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for approval.
While interacting with media persons, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chief Ravindra Puri said: "Recently, many incidents have come to light such as mixing of urine in juice, and spitting in food, among others. All Sanatanis will be Hindus in the Kumbh Mela… so it will not be tolerated if someone defiles things and feeds them."
Moreover, the ABAP has instructed Mahamandaleshwar, Mandaleshwars and saints living in various cities of the country to buy goods from the shopkeepers who follow Sanatan.
The Akhara Parishad has also asked the devotees to follow the same rule. Moreover, the ABAP has also exhorted the Sanatan Dharma followers to seek the services of only Hindu barbers, carpenters, and cobblers.
The ABAP has urged that goods should be purchased from shops that have a board displaying the name of the owner. People should also make sure if an idol or picture of deities is present inside the shop, dhaba, restaurant or not. The parishad said that the government should come out with strict laws to prevent attempts to disrupt the ‘sadhana’ of Hindu seers and devotees.
Similarly, Urdu terms such as 'Shahi Snan' and ‘Peshwai’ will be renamed to Hindi terms such as 'Rajsi Snan' and ‘Chhavni Pravesh’ respectively. The body claimed that the use of Hindi terms has been a tradition that “has been going on for centuries”.
“In a meeting held recently at Niranjani Akhara in Prayagraj, a proposal was passed to change the names and the chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been informed about it. He may soon make a formal announcement in this regard,” Puri said. The Akhara Parishad has also proposed the deployment of officials and policemen who do not consume meat or drink alcohol so that the fair's ‘integrity’ is maintained.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh Mela) Rajesh Dwivedi said Maha Kumbh was a religious festival and when the consumption and sale of meat and alcohol was prohibited in the entire fair area, the policemen, too, were expected not to consume them.