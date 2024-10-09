Bihar Dalit labourer assaulted, urinated and spat on face for demanding wages

PATNA: A Dalit youth was brutally assaulted, urinated upon and spat on the face by a group of men for demanding his wages in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. The victim, who is undergoing treatment in a hospital, on Wednesday lodged a complaint against the offenders.

The police swung into action after a video showing the entire incident went viral on social media. The police registered a case against three persons—Ramesh Patel, brother Arun Patel and his son Gaurav Patel—and launched raids to arrest them.

The incident took place on October 4 when the victim Rinku Manjhi demanded wages for the work he had done at the poultry farm of the accused persons at Chaupar Madan village under Bochaha police station in the district.

Rinku, a labourer by profession, told the police that he had worked for a few days at the poultry farm of Ramesh Patel, but the wages were not paid. On October 4, on seeing the poultry farm owner at his business centre, Rinku asked for his wages.

Infuriated over this, Ramesh called his brother Arun Patel and son Gaurav and assaulted him in public. Ramesh asked his son to urinate and spit on his face. The people, however, remained mute spectators and didn’t intervene as the accused were known for their muscle power.