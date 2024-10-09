Haryana polls: BJP expands footprint in GT Road belt, Ahirwal region, Faridabad, Pawal districts in Haryana election

CHANDIGARH: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 of the 90 assembly seats to form the government in Haryana for the third consecutive time and performed well across the state.

It not only won 18 out of the 29 seats in the Grand Trunk (GT) belt it’s stronghold, it also secured 7 out of 9 seats in Faridabad and Pawal districts, swept the Ahirwal region in southern Haryana winning 10 out of 11 assembly seats.

This time saffron party won 18 out of 29 seats in the GT Road belt, which spans seven districts: Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, and Sonepat as this is a traditionally non-Jat dominated area. Last time it had won 14 seats and Congress won 13 seats. In 2014 BJP won 22 seats from this belt and Congress only six seats.

The party candidates won all nine assembly segments in the parliamentary constituency of Karnal which is on the GT road belt and spans in two districts: Karnal and Panipat and is represented by Union Minister of Urban Development and Power and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, thus his dominance continues. While in the 2019 elections, the BJP won in only five segments ( Karnal, Indri, Gharaunda, Panipat Urban and Panipat Rural) from this Lok Sabha seat.

Also, BJP candidates won from Ladwa (CM Saini won), Sonepat, Gohana, Ambala Cantonment, Yamunanagar and Nilokheri. On the other hand the Congress could win from Panchkula, Naraingarh, Ambala City, Mullana, Sadhaura, Jagadhri, Shahabad, Thanesar, Pehowa, and Baroda.