Haryana polls: BJP expands footprint in GT Road belt, Ahirwal region, Faridabad, Pawal districts in Haryana election

CHANDIGARH: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 of the 90 assembly seats to form the government in Haryana for the third consecutive time and performed well across the state.
It not only won 18 out of the 29 seats in the Grand Trunk (GT) belt it’s stronghold, it also secured 7 out of 9 seats in Faridabad and Pawal districts, swept the Ahirwal region in southern Haryana winning 10 out of 11 assembly seats.
This time saffron party won 18 out of 29 seats in the GT Road belt, which spans seven districts: Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, and Sonepat as this is a traditionally non-Jat dominated area. Last time it had won 14 seats and Congress won 13 seats. In 2014 BJP won 22 seats from this belt and Congress only six seats.
The party candidates won all nine assembly segments in the parliamentary constituency of Karnal which is on the GT road belt and spans in two districts: Karnal and Panipat and is represented by Union Minister of Urban Development and Power and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, thus his dominance continues. While in the 2019 elections, the BJP won in only five segments ( Karnal, Indri, Gharaunda, Panipat Urban and Panipat Rural) from this Lok Sabha seat.
Also, BJP candidates won from Ladwa (CM Saini won), Sonepat, Gohana, Ambala Cantonment, Yamunanagar and Nilokheri. On the other hand the Congress could win from Panchkula, Naraingarh, Ambala City, Mullana, Sadhaura, Jagadhri, Shahabad, Thanesar, Pehowa, and Baroda.
On this GT road belt Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar, party election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders held rallies.
The saffron party even won in a few Jat-dominated seats as the votes were divided it owns 18 out of the 35 seats where the Jat vote was more than 50,000. In Hooda’s strongholds of Rohtak, Sonepat and Jhajjar, the BJP won six seats and Congress managed to win only eight of the 14 seats.
In the Ahirwal belt in southern Haryana BJP won ten out of 11 seats despite a 10-year anti-incumbency, this region largely remained loyal to the party. It formed the government in 2014 and 2019 after it won seats from here. BJP leader Arti Rao daughter of Ahir stalwart union minister Rao Inderjit Singh has pulled off a close victory in Ateli with a margin of 3085 votes. In addition to these all nine candidates recommended for a ticket by Rao and supported by him have emerged victorious in the Ahirwal belt comprising of Gurugram, Rewari and Mahendargarh distrcts.
The BJP also won 7 out of 9 seats in Faridabad and Pawal districts. On the other hand, Congress failed to gauge the anti-incumbency sentiment against its sitting MLAs as 17 of them lost and party won seven out of the 37 seats with margins below 5,000 votes and lost ten seats by margin below 5,000 votes.
Former Hisar Member of Parliament Brijendra Singh who left BJP and joined back the grand old party lost from Uchana Kalan by 32 votes and Amit Sihag lost in Dabwali by 610 votes. The SC vote bank failed to consolidate behind the Congress.