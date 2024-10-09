Bullet-ridden body of missing Territorial Army personnel found

Security forces on Wednesday recovered the bullet-ridden body of a missing soldier from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The body of Territorial Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat, was recovered from Sanglan forest area in Utrasoo area of Anantnag, the Army said.

The Army on Wednesday confirmed that militants have abducted a 26-year-old Territorial Army personnel during an overnight anti-militancy operation in the Kokernag forests of South Kashmir.

“Based on intelligence input, a joint counter operation was launched by Indian army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and other agencies in Kazwan forest on 8th October. Operation continued overnight as one soldier of the Territorial Army was reported missing,” Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X. “Massive search operation is in progress,” they added.