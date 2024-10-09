Cabinet clears welfare scheme, infra projects worth over Rs 21K crore: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a number of schemes relating to free mass distribution of fortified rice scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) with a cost of Rs 17,082 crore, construction of a road network in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab with an outlay of Rs 4,406 crore and building a National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in Gujarat, which will be completed in two phases.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that fortified rice having iron, folic acid and Vitamin B12 will be distributed under PMGKAY and other welfare schemes from July 2024 to December 2028 with an aim to improve nutrition levels among the masses, particularly women. He was briefing the media after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Noting that the total cost of the fortified rice scheme over five years is projected to be Rs 17,082 crore, Vaishnaw said, “The initiative will remain a central sector scheme, fully funded by the government of India under PMGKAY’s food subsidy programme.”