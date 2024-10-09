Cabinet clears welfare scheme, infra projects worth over Rs 21K crore: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a number of schemes relating to free mass distribution of fortified rice scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) with a cost of Rs 17,082 crore, construction of a road network in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab with an outlay of Rs 4,406 crore and building a National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in Gujarat, which will be completed in two phases.
Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that fortified rice having iron, folic acid and Vitamin B12 will be distributed under PMGKAY and other welfare schemes from July 2024 to December 2028 with an aim to improve nutrition levels among the masses, particularly women. He was briefing the media after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Noting that the total cost of the fortified rice scheme over five years is projected to be Rs 17,082 crore, Vaishnaw said, “The initiative will remain a central sector scheme, fully funded by the government of India under PMGKAY’s food subsidy programme.”
The Minister went on to add that the extension of the scheme is aligned with the government’s ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’ plan that aims to combat anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies across India.
He said the supply of fortified rice will be extended through the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS), and the PM POSHAN scheme (formerly mid-day meal) in all states and union territories.
In April 2022 the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the implementation of the rice fortification scheme across India in phases. All three phases have been completed, with fortified rice available through all its schemes as of March 2024, later in a statement the government said.
According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) conducted between 2019 and 2021, anaemia remains prevalent across India, affecting children, women, and men in various demographic groups. Apart from iron, deficiencies of Vitamin B12 and folic acid continue to pose a threat to public health.
Meanwhile, the Union cabinet also approved the construction of a road network of 2,280 Kms in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab with an estimated cost of Rs 4,406 crore, the Minister said, adding that this would help villages get better connectivity.
“The government expects the development of infrastructure in the border areas to enhance their livelihood. The project will also ease travel and improve connectivity with the rest of the highway network,” Vaishnaw said.
In another decision, the government approved the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in Gujarat and it will be completed in two phases, the Minister said.
“The Cabinet accorded in-principle approval for Phase 1B and Phase 2, as per master plan by raising funds through voluntary resources/contributions and their execution after raising of the funds. Construction of the LightHouse Museum under Phase 1B will be funded by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL),” the Minister said.
He said, a separate society “will be set up, for development of future phases, to be governed by a Governing Council headed by the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, under Societies Registration Act, 1860 for implementation, development, management, and operation of the NMHC”.
Phase 1A of the project is under implementation with more than 60 per cent physical progress and is planned to be completed by 2025, the Minister said. “The Phases 1A and 1B of the project are to be developed in EPC mode and Phase 2 of the project will be developed through land subleasing/ PPP to establish NMHC as a world-class heritage museum,” he said, adding that around 22,000 jobs are expected to be created in the development of the NMHC project, with 15,000 direct employment and 7,000 indirect employment.