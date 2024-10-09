CBI chargesheet cites 11 pieces of evidence from Roy's DNA report to victim's blood stain on her clothes

KOLKATA: The CBI has listed 11 pieces of evidence, such as reports of DNA and blood samples, in its charge sheet to hold arrested Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the 'sole accused' in the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the RG Kar hospital here.

The agency mentioned the presence of his DNA on the body of the victim, short hair, blood stains of the victim, injuries on his body, the CCTV footage and the location of his mobile phone as per the call detail records as evidence against Roy.

The charge sheet also mentioned that Roy sustained "blunt force injuries consistent with the marks of resistance/struggle by the victim".

Roy was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10.

"His (Roy's) presence in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital and also at the third floor of the emergency building where SoC (scene of the crime) lies, during the intervening night of August 8 and 9 is proved by way of CCTV footage. His presence is proved by way of the location of his mobile phone as per CDR," the CBI charge sheet said.

The central probe agency has referred to the deceased woman 'V' in its charge sheet submitted before a local court here on Monday.

"(There were) presence of his DNA on the reference DNA/questioned DNA detected from the dead body of the 'V' during autopsy. The presence of blood stains of 'V' on his jeans and footwear which were recovered by the local police on August 12 in pursuance of his disclosure statement.

The short hair found from the SoC has matched with accused Sanjay Roy," the charge sheet said.

On August 9, the body of the 31-year-old woman doctor was recovered from the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Calcutta High Court handed over the probe to the CBI on August 13.