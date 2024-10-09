IAF Chief AP Singh calls for effective air power

NEW DELHI: The IAF Chief on Tuesday underscored the relevance of effective air power as evidenced in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and West Asia. Air Chief Marshal (ACM) AP Singh was addressing the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Air Force Station, Tambaram in Chennai.

He underscored the need for IAF to remain prepared to meet any contingency that challenges the national interests.

“The ongoing conflicts have demonstrated an inescapable need to have a strong and capable air force,” he said. Adopting the latest technology along with innovative and out-of-the-box thinking will play a decisive role in today’s multi-domain environment, he added.

“Over the years, we have become more empowered with better technology and achieved new levels of op-exploitation of systems & weapons. Self-reliance in R&D and manufacturing is our priority,” he said.

“One of our primary objectives is to deliver weapons on target, on time, every time. This capability was showcased during the ‘Vayu Shakti’ exercise at Pokhran Range in February 2024,” he said.