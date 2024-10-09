Infighting, rebels and over-reliance on sitting MLAs upset Congress' applecart in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Infighting, over-reliance on sitting MLAs and rebel trouble appeared to be some of the contributing factors for the Congress failing to make a comeback in Haryana after a decade.

The party appeared confident of dislodging the BJP dispensation, which was in power for 10 years and facing anti-incumbency.

However, the BJP with 48 seats halted the Congress's comeback attempt and also proved several exit polls wrong, which had predicted a comfortable win for the grand old party in Haryana.

The Congress managed to muster 37 seats in the 90-member assembly.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday said the poll outcome was opposite to what the atmosphere in the state was. "The results have left us 'achambhit' (stunned) and the BJP must also be 'achambhit'. These results are opposite to what the atmosphere was in the state," he said after the polls results.

After wresting five seats from the ruling BJP in this year's Lok Sabha polls, the Congress was in an upbeat mood and built its poll campaign around various issues including unemployment, farmers' plight and the Agnipath scheme.

But it failed to put up a united fight and its factionalism was exploited by the ruling BJP in their entire campaign which included taking potshots at the grand old party over not-so-good equations between Hooda and prominent Dalit face Kumari Selja.

Also, unlike the BJP, which has a well-organised and strong organisational structure till the grass-roots level, the Congress failed to set up one in Haryana for past many years now.

The party over relied on 28 of its sitting MLAs, renominating them all, but 15 of them lost. This was in contrast to BJP, which had denied tickets to several sitting legislators bringing in many fresh faces.