Jolt to Chautala clan, AAP routed on home ground

CHANDIGARH: The once all-powerful Chautala clan looked emaciated on Tuesday. Except for Arjun Chautala and Aditya Devi Lal, all the other members of the family who contested the Assembly polls lost.

The INLD won two seats this time, both new faces of the family. On the other hand, the JJP of Dushyant Chautala, who emerged as a kingmaker in the 2019 polls by winning 10 seats, lost and so did his brother and other party candidates.

AAP, too, stood routed in Haryana; it could not even open its account. Interestingly, however, it had more vote share than JJP. As many as seven members of the Chautala family contested, but only two of them won.

The party has a 4.14% vote share. Arjun Chautala (32) won from Rania (Sirsa) defeating 79-year-old Ranjit Chautala, an independent and younger brother of his grandfather Om Prakash Chautala, the son of late deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal. JJP’s Dushyant Chautala lost from Uchana Kalan, the constituency that he considered his stronghold. Aditya Devi Lal (47) defeated JJP’s Digvijay Chautala, his distant relative, and Amit Sihag of Congress.

Sunaina Chautala of INLD lost from Fatehabad, she is the daughter-in-law of Om Prakash Chautala’s elder brother Pratap Singh Chautala. The Chautala family vertically split in 2018.