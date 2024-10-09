Minor gang-raped in Gujarat's Surat district

“The teen had gone to Kim to meet her friends after attending her coaching class. At around 10.30 pm, she had ice cream with her two friends. She and her (male) friend were then sitting in a deserted place on their way to a petrol pump along the highway near Mota Borsara village when three men approached them,” the SP said.

"The trio overpowered the girl while her friend managed to escape," the police official said. "They took turns raping her before fleeing the scene with both her and her friend's mobile phones."

He added, "A motorcycle has been seized, and two of the suspects have been identified. Once they are apprehended, we expect to trace the third accused as well."

According to the official, the girl's friend alerted locals, who arrived at the scene within half an hour and began a search operation. "The police were also notified and joined the efforts shortly after," he said.

The Kosamba Police have filed charges under multiple sections, including Sections 70(2), 115(2), 54, and 309(4) of the BNS Act, which also covers robbery, as well as Sections 352 and 351(3). Additionally, the case has been registered under Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act.

Kosamba police inspector is leading the investigation, with a special team formed for the case. This team includes Deputy Superintendent of Police R.R. Sarvaiya, along with officers from the LCB, SOG, Payroll, and AHTU divisions of Kamraj. Police are conducting an intensive investigation into the matter.

On October 4, a minor was raped by three people at a deserted place on the outskirts of Vadodara.