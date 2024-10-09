PM Modi calls Congress 'factory to spread hatred', Congress slams political speech at government event

MUMBAI: A day after Congress' defeat in the Haryana polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday labelled the Congress as an irresponsible party and a factory to "spread hatred", which wants to divide Hindus and pit one community against another.
However, the Congress hit back at the prime minister over his attack on the party , saying taxpayers' money cannot and should not be used to indulge in a "political speech" after Modi made these remarks while virtually inaugurating development projects for Maharashtra.
Speaking at the event earlier today, Modi said the BJP winning the Haryana Assembly elections shows the mood of the country. He added, "In Maharashtra, we have to get a bigger victory."
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wants to weaken Maharashtra to gain power, but the ruling Mahayuti will strengthen the state, Modi said.
Reacting to the PM's remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera took to X to write, "Why should the @PMOIndia use a government platform and a government programme to make a political speech and attack the opposition?"
"Taxpayers' money cannot and should not be used to indulge in a political speech? For that, he can use the BJP's platform," Khera said.
Modi said never before has Maharashtra seen the expeditious development of projects.
Under the Congress regime, the same speed and scale was witnessed in terms of corruption, the PM said.
"The Congress is an irresponsible party and a factory to spread hatred. The Congress is not concerned about development and legacy; we have paid attention to both," he said.
"Our goal is Viksit Bharat with the development of poor, farmers, youth and women," the prime minister said.
The Congress creates fear among Muslims and converts them into its vote bank, Modi said.
Further targeting the Congress, Modi said the opposition party wants to divide Hindus and pit one community against another.
Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone of various development projects of more than Rs 7,600 crore in Maharashtra.
He laid the foundation stones of the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur and the New Integrated Terminal Building at the Shirdi Airport in the state via video conference.
The prime minister also virtually inaugurated the Indian Institute of Skills Mumbai and Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Maharashtra and launched 10 new government medical colleges in the state.
The upgradation of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur will be done with a total estimated project cost of around Rs 7,000 crore, as per officials.
It will serve as a catalyst for growth across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefiting Nagpur city and the wider Vidarbha region.
The New Integrated Terminal Building at the Shirdi Airport, to be set up at a cost of Rs 645 crore, will provide world-class facilities and amenities for the religious tourists coming to Shirdi, the officials said.
The construction theme of the proposed terminal is based on the spiritual Neem tree of Saibaba.
The 10 new government medical colleges in Maharashtra, launched by the PM on Wednesday, are located in Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane).
While enhancing the under-graduate and post-graduate seats, the colleges will also offer specialised tertiary healthcare to the people, as per the officials.
The Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) Mumbai has been set up with an aim to create an industry-ready workforce with cutting-edge technology and hands-on training.
Established under a Public-Private Partnership model, it is a collaboration between the Tata Education and Development Trust and the Government of India.
The institute plans to provide training in highly specialised areas like mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation and robotics, among others.
The Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra will provide access to students, teachers and administrators to crucial academic and administrative data through live chatbots such as Smart Upasthiti and Swadhyay, among others.
It will offer high-quality insights to schools to manage resources effectively, strengthen ties between parents and the state, and deliver responsive support.
It will also supply curated instructional resources to enhance teaching practices and student learning, the officials said.