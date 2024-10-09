PM Modi calls Congress 'factory to spread hatred', Congress slams political speech at government event

MUMBAI: A day after Congress' defeat in the Haryana polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday labelled the Congress as an irresponsible party and a factory to "spread hatred", which wants to divide Hindus and pit one community against another.

However, the Congress hit back at the prime minister over his attack on the party , saying taxpayers' money cannot and should not be used to indulge in a "political speech" after Modi made these remarks while virtually inaugurating development projects for Maharashtra.

Speaking at the event earlier today, Modi said the BJP winning the Haryana Assembly elections shows the mood of the country. He added, "In Maharashtra, we have to get a bigger victory."

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wants to weaken Maharashtra to gain power, but the ruling Mahayuti will strengthen the state, Modi said.

Reacting to the PM's remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera took to X to write, "Why should the @PMOIndia use a government platform and a government programme to make a political speech and attack the opposition?"

"Taxpayers' money cannot and should not be used to indulge in a political speech? For that, he can use the BJP's platform," Khera said.

Modi said never before has Maharashtra seen the expeditious development of projects.

Under the Congress regime, the same speed and scale was witnessed in terms of corruption, the PM said.

"The Congress is an irresponsible party and a factory to spread hatred. The Congress is not concerned about development and legacy; we have paid attention to both," he said.

"Our goal is Viksit Bharat with the development of poor, farmers, youth and women," the prime minister said.

The Congress creates fear among Muslims and converts them into its vote bank, Modi said.

Further targeting the Congress, Modi said the opposition party wants to divide Hindus and pit one community against another.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.